S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $50,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1,482.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after buying an additional 406,628 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,759,000 after buying an additional 261,808 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in S&P Global by 85.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after buying an additional 216,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in S&P Global by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 188,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,876,000 after buying an additional 167,567 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.77.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $332.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.43. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.