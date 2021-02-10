SP Plus (SP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect SP Plus to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SP stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $765.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SP. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

