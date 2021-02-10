SparkPoint Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 267.1% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $54.08 million and $7.00 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.82 or 0.01133915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.19 or 0.05559204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00028239 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00044481 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00032911 BTC.

SparkPoint is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,209,819 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

