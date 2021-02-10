Spartacus Acquisition (NASDAQ:TMTS) Shares Down 0.2%

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.23. 51,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 64,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spartacus Acquisition stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Spartacus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Spartacus Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

