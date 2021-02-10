SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the highest is $2.24 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year sales of $9.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

SPTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $686.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 335,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 36,667 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 51.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

