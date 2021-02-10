SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.59

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.59 and last traded at $91.55, with a volume of 7235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWB. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,271,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,985 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,369,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 667,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 152,789 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,496,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,525,000.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

