SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Purchased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF makes up about 1.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,833.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 231,263 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 212,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 89,744 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 451.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 36,415 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 84,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $46.54 and a one year high of $50.49.

