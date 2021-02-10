SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Lowered by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 17.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $69,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.85. 268,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,210. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $314.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

