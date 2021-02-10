SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Intrua Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 4.1% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 42.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.73. 90,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,160,705. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.34.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.