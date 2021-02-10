SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:XKCP) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:XKCP) traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.63 and last traded at $146.84. 138,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,387% from the average session volume of 3,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.61.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99.

