SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s 5th Largest Position

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

SPDW stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,489. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

