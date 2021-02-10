SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.14

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.14 and last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 49281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

