SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Increased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 190.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,403 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.7% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,857. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

