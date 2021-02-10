SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $27,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.70. 52,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,042. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.