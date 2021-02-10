SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,630 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 386.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 53,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

