SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.69 and last traded at $90.14. 3,179 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 2,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

