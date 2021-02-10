SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,528 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DWX. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

DWX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 35,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $40.82.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.