SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1,146.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,772 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,400,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 19,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 144,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,550. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $60.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

