Spectrecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046389 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.75 or 0.00385506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014763 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008196 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

