Spendcoin (SPND) Price Hits $0.0098

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $22.29 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $516.69 or 0.01155755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00055385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.21 or 0.05603740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00028105 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00045043 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032594 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,287,912 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform.

Spendcoin Coin Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

