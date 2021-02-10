Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Sells $65,220.00 in Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $557,138.92.

On Monday, February 1st, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 13,661 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $262,837.64.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $278,052.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. 12,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $571.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

