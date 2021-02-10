Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SAVE traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,224,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. 140166 lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.