Sport and Leisure Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Sport and Leisure has a total market cap of $68.91 million and approximately $748,527.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00089958 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000191 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.00205241 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00021122 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Profile

Sport and Leisure (CRYPTO:SNL) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure Coin Trading

