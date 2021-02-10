Sport and Leisure Trading Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. Sport and Leisure has a market cap of $70.27 million and $162,203.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

SNL is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Buying and Selling Sport and Leisure

