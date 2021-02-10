Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 98,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 139,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25.

About Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU)

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.