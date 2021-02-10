SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Posts Earnings Results

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

SSNC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,628. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

