SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.36 to $4.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.685 billion to $4.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.36-4.64 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,628. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.