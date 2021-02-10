SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05 to $1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.158 billion to $1.198 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.36-4.64 EPS.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,628. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average is $65.20.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.