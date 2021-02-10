SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 414.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,002 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 74.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 66.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,880 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 438.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,834 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 40.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 6.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,507,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,073,000 after acquiring an additional 272,433 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. SSR Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

