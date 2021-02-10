StableUSD (USDS) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00060305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.59 or 0.01159786 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00055443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,502.60 or 0.05607705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00028060 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045061 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00032596 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

