Stably USD (USDS) Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $727,204.01 and $5,443.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.90 or 0.01150741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00055626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00031143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.62 or 0.05558841 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00045566 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00032834 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,615,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,735 tokens. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.