Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Gap Down to $1.12

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $0.98. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 344,583 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $48.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.