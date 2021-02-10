Stamps.com (STMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Stamps.com to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $269.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $79.96 and a 12-month high of $325.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.68.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In related news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,889,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katie May sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $773,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,735 shares of company stock worth $16,054,670 in the last ninety days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.