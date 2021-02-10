Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. On average, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 236.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

