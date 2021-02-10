Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK) Trading Down 7.7%

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.03 and last traded at $39.00. Approximately 4,298,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,445,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52.

Get Star Peak Energy Transition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STPK. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Investment House LLC bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.