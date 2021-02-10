Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Boosted by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,092 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $8,603,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.16. 175,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,146. The company has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

