Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,390 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 3.2% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.21. The stock had a trading volume of 189,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,146. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

