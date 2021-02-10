State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,300 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $870,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.42.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $390.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $392.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.