State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 140,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 185,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 212,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $176.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

