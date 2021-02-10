State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,538,000 after purchasing an additional 754,417 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Allegion by 29.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,414,000 after buying an additional 461,899 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Allegion by 177.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,340,000 after buying an additional 428,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Allegion by 65.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,471,000 after buying an additional 230,388 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 68.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,694,000 after buying an additional 219,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE:ALLE opened at $116.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.04. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.