State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,704 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

