State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on L. TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of L stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

