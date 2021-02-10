State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after buying an additional 1,155,980 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 161.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,375,000 after buying an additional 758,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 279.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,475,000 after buying an additional 894,369 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of LW opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $70.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.