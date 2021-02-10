State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,700 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Globe Life by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Globe Life by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Globe Life by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,127,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,266,424.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $751,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,814 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

