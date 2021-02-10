State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,827 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 432,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 220,552 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

CBSH opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at $62,171,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $377,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,522 shares of company stock worth $2,786,103. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

