State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $56,703,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $11,926,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $7,453,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $7,409,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $7,326,000.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of AIRC opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

There is no company description available for Apartment Income REIT Corp.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.