State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,500 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AECOM by 44.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $55.73. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.