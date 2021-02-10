State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,200 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 91,443 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 570.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

