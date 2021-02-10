State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of AON worth $31,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 47.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after buying an additional 705,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 4,280.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after buying an additional 649,143 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $109,243,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $51,505,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.62.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.