State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,673 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $41,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

DUK stock opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

